Japanese Encephalitis resurfaces in city after a decade, first case reported

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Wednesday reported a case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) from West Delhi after more than a decade.

The case has been detected in Bindapur, West Delhi. Authorities have not shared detailed information about the case.

However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated containment measures.

The civic body has warned that the fatality rate of this disease is high, and those who survive may suffer from various degrees of brain dysfunction.

"A case of Japanese Encephalitis has been reported from the Bindapur area under the West Zone recently. Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a zoonotic viral disease caused by the JE virus. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of this disease is high, and those who survive may suffer from various degrees of neurological sequelae. Keeping this in view, all District Health Officers (DHOs) and Epidemiologists are directed to intensify vector control measures, including larval source reduction, and implement community-based initiatives such as awareness campaigns for the prevention and control of JE," read an order issued by the Municipal Health Office.