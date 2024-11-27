NCRTC launches RRTS Connect app to track trains, parking occupancy

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced the launch of two new features on its RRTS Connect mobile application: live train tracking and real-time parking availability. This is the first time such features have been available to Indian commuters.

The live train tracking feature provides passengers with up-to-the-minute information on Vande Bharat train locations and arrival times at stations. This allows for more accurate journey planning and reduces uncertainty for commuters. Information includes the next station, distance to arrival, and estimated time of arrival.

Complementing the train tracking, the app now displays real-time parking availability at RRTS stations. Users can check occupancy levels before arriving, aiding in parking decisions and minimizing delays. Extensive parking facilities are being provided at stations along the Delhi-Meerut corridor, accommodating over 8,000 vehicles.

These additions build upon the app’s existing functionality, which includes ticket booking, station navigation, and last-mile connectivity options.

The app also shows bus schedules and the users can also book bikes, auto-rickshaws, or cabs to travel the short distance between the bus stop and the station (or vice-versa). The app also provides details on station amenities, such as restrooms and escalators, and includes station maps to assist with navigation. Users can also contact station staff directly by phone or WhatsApp for assistance, and there’s a “Lost & Found” feature too.

Currently, 42 km of the RRTS corridor — Sahibabad to Meerut South — is operational.Trials are underway on a Delhi extension, which will add 12 km and connect key stations like Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar upon completion.