Chidambaram moves Delhi HC against INX media chargesheet cognisance

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi high court contesting the trial court’s cognisance of money laundering charges against him in the INX media case and argued that the mandatory sanction to prosecute him wasn’t obtained.

Advocate N Hariharan appearing for the senior Congress leader argued that in 2021, when the trial court took cognisance of the charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to secure the requisite sanction for prosecuting him in the case.

Hariharan contended that since Chidambaram was a public servant at the time of the alleged offence, obtaining such a sanction was a legal necessity under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and PMLA provisions.

The ED’s counsel countered the argument, asserting that the money laundering allegations against Chidambaram were not linked to his official duties as a public servant, thereby negating the requirement for prior sanction.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri is set to hear the matter on November 28. The CBI registered the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for receiving Rs 305 crore in foreign funds in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the Finance Minister.