Clear PM-UDAY applications: Delhi L-G tells DDA

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to proactively undertake the disposal of pending PM-UDAY (Prime Minister-Unauthorized Colony in Delhi) applications and to begin the registration and processing of new applications for the regularization of residences in unauthorized colonies across the city.

The LG’s directive follows feedback he received during his visits to unauthorised colonies, where residents raised concerns about the delays and bureaucratic hurdles in the regularisation process.

In response, Saxena chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the PM-UDAY scheme and instructed the DDA to organize special camps in these colonies from November 30 to December 31, 2024, to address the issues directly and facilitate on-the-spot regularization in a flexible manner.

These camps will operate under a single-window clearance mode, allowing for documentation, online submissions, scrutiny, notarisation, and the resolution of other necessary procedures along with on the spot disposal, the LG said, as per the statement. Revenue-related issues will also be addressed with the presence of area Tehsildars and SDMs.

In addition, 22 DANICS officers and three IAS probationers will be deployed to oversee the swift disposal of applications.

To enhance outreach, 122 PM-UDAY mitras will engage with applicants before and during the camps, providing guidance and assistance. The camps will not only accept new applications but also assist in resolving deficiencies in pending cases and facilitate the submission of final applications for the conveyance deed or authorization slip.

A social media campaign, including WhatsApp messaging through Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), will inform citizens about the camp schedule, ensuring wide participation. Advertisements will be given through vernacular newspapers and pamphlets to spread awareness about the camps, the statement stated.

The move comes ahead of the Assembly elections due in Delhi early next year in which the ruling AAP is pitted against the opposition BJP and the Congress. The Prime Minister - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) was launched by the BJP-led Central government ahead of the 2020 Assembly elections in the national capital.

