CPM criticises Ajmer court decision on Dargah survey

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) on Thursday criticised the decision of a civil court in Ajmer to entertain a petition seeking a survey of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to ascertain if there is a temple beneath it, calling it "unwarranted" and lacking "legal standing".

In a statement issued by the party's policy bureau, the CPM argued that the court’s decision contravenes the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The Act explicitly prohibits raising legal disputes regarding the status of religious places as they existed prior to 15 August 1947.

A local court in Ajmer on Wednesday issued notices to three parties involved in a civil suit claiming that a Shiva temple exists beneath the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.