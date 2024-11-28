Delhi CM Atishi approves reshuffling of officers ahead of assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the assembly election in the city, scheduled for February next year, a major reshuffling of officers across the city government’s departments is underway.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday approved the transfer of 23 DANICS officers\from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshdweep recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA).

“The transfer of 23 DANICS officers in Delhi has been approved by CM Atishi. These transfers, recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, include reassignment of departments for several existing officers, granting additional charges to some, and assigning roles to seven officers recently transferred from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep to Delhi government departments,” a statement issued from the CMO read.

The file has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for final approval. Among the 23 officers, seven have recently been transferred to Delhi from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. They will now be posted to different departments under the Delhi government.

Additionally, several existing DANICS officers will see changes in their departmental responsibilities.

Approving the transfers, Atishi said, “These transfers will bring fresh perspectives to various departments and enhance administrative efficiency.”

This reshuffle is expected to streamline governance and ensure optimal utilisation of the officers’ expertise in serving Delhi’s citizens, she added.

Last month too, Delhi government departments underwent a major bureaucratic rejig. L-G VK Saxena, in October, approved transfers and postings of over 30 IAS officers.