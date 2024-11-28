ED officer assaulted during raid in cybercrime case

NEW DELHI: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer was manhandled while conducting a raid at a house in southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan area in the early hours of Thursday, a senior Delhi Police said.

The accused, identified as Yash, was apprehended. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surendra Chaudhary said they received information regarding manhandling of an ED officer in the Bijwasan area after which the police rushed to the spot.

“An ED team led by Assistant Director Suraj Yadav was conducting a raid at a house for a money laundering case. They were accompanied by two lady CRPF officers and a male officer,” the DCP said.

He added that one person named Yash manhandled the ED officer following which an FIR was lodged and the accused was apprehended.

Senior ED officers said that the agency’s Financial Intelligence Unit was conducting a money laundering investigation against organised cyber crimes like phishing, QR code cheating and part-time job fraud leading to duping of many people.