ED officer assaulted during raid in cybercrime case

NEW DELHI: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer was manhandled while conducting a raid at a house in southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan area in the early hours of Thursday, a senior Delhi Police said.
The accused, identified as Yash, was apprehended. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surendra Chaudhary said they received information regarding manhandling of an ED officer in the Bijwasan area after which the police rushed to the spot.
“An ED team led by Assistant Director Suraj Yadav was conducting a raid at a house for a money laundering case. They were accompanied by two lady CRPF officers and a male officer,” the DCP said.
He added that one person named Yash manhandled the ED officer following which an FIR was lodged and the accused was apprehended.
Senior ED officers said that the agency’s Financial Intelligence Unit was conducting a money laundering investigation against organised cyber crimes like phishing, QR code cheating and part-time job fraud leading to duping of many people.
“Thousands of cyber crimes (phishing, QR code, Part-time job scam, call centre) reported to i4c, were analysed with the help of Financial Intelligence Unit and it was found that an organized network of CAs & Crypto traders was at work,” the officer said.
He said that around 15,000 mule accounts were used to layer proceeds of cyber crimes.
“Debit and credit cards were obtained and used to top up virtual accounts on Pyypl which was further layered to buy crypto-currency,” the officer said.
The ED conducted simultaneous searches on multiple locations and seized incriminating material.
“In Bijwasan, Delhi, suspect CA Ashok Sharma and his brother assaulted an ED officer and managed to escape after causing hurt. An FIR is being filed and a search is on,” the officer said.