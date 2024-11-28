Gieve Patel and the art of friendship

Patel’s love for the natural world, and his looking at the fact of mortality through it came up several times during the evening. On many a walk, Hoskote recalled Patel pointing out the violence in the entanglement of trees even as many a weekend appointment was spent under the abundant shade of one.

Hoskote also talked of the fecundity and violence, “poles within which so much of his work was dramatised”. Speaking after the event, he elaborated on Patel dedicating the poem ‘Moult’ to him struck by the way Hoskote had created in his play, a contemporary figure out of Karna — a character at the heart of the tragedy and the violence of the Mahabharata.

“By that time, Gieve had written on Eklavya. He was interested in the threshold figures of the epics caught between classes and states of being; with the interplay of generosity and vulnerability that involved both these characters’ act of giving. [Eklavya surrenders his thumb as guru dakshina to Drona and ends his future as an archer; Karna gives up to his mother his armour, which made him invincible, thus signing his death warrant.]”

An art of courage

An art of understatement, an opinion of extremes – such was the clay that formed Gieve Patel’s life and his art, said his friends. “‘There are only 15 artists or poets worth talking of’— that’s a typical Gieve statement. Of course, Gieve could be wrong—but you need guts to say it, and to hold on to those opinions,” recalled Patwardhan with a laugh. “When one thinks of Gieve one thinks of extremes – of emotion, of opinion. My comment may seem off the mark as in life he was a gentle man – his work showed up the extremes. I mean who would want to look at the innards of a crushed rat? He was brave enough.”

Courage apart, Patel’s curiosity to look closely at brutality – whether in the natural world or the human, in man-animal relationships – also informed his bare-boned form, or the breaking down of conventional ‘form’ in his paintings. Anju Dodiya recalled her first impressions of Patel’s Joan of Arc, a graphite and charcoal triptych after the Joan of Carl Dreyer’s film (The Passion of Joan of Arc). “I felt it was linear. He said she was a young girl, not yet a woman. I understood that he had a unique way of deciding the approach. Once he was certain of what and how he was going to paint, there was not to be a line more.”

Patwardhan, too, talked of his later figures such as ‘Battered Man in a Landscape’ in this context. “His earlier works had more volume, his later figures were flat; he wouldn’t put an outline to a figure, for example, or, use a technique to make a stronger impression. Shading can be a lie to bring conviction to form.” As the evening wound down, there was talk of taking the exhibition to Mumbai, or mounting it in another form to talk of another aspect of his work. Gieve Patel’s body of art has a long life ahead.