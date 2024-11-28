Going with the flow

Whether it’s a heartfelt ballad or an energetic dance number, the versatile Aditi Singh Sharma blends genres effortlessly. Aditi, who is known for hit numbers such as ‘Dhoom Machale Dhoom’, ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’, ‘High Heels Te Nachche’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, and ‘Befikra’, has now released her latest indie song, ‘Thukraaya Kyun’, which explores the complexities of lost love.

Excerpts from the chat:

The song is about...

Thukraaya Kyun delves into themes of sadness, betrayal, and the bittersweet longing for reconciliation. With lyrics that speak directly to the heart and music that captures the depth of sorrow, this song resonates on a personal level for many. It’s for anyone who’s felt abandoned or looked back at love with both ho-pe and regret.

Do you resonate with it on a personal level?

Actually, I don’t. I initially composed the tune casually, but when the lyricist filled in the words, it struck me that the lyrics and melody sat well together. I’m not really a composer, to be honest. This is probably my third or fourth composition. And I don’t like to interfere with the co-creator’s work. He said he liked it. I said okay, let’s do it. I know people will probably ask, “Did you go through a breakup?” It’s nothing like that; it’s purely for the love of the song.

What kind of music do you like exploring?

I love music in general. I’ve been in Bollywood for 15 years now, singing across genres from Bollywood, rock to singles. I’ve sung more than 50 film songs, including romantic, party anthems, and powerful title tracks.

I basically go with the flow of music. I love Punjabi music and anything that sounds good. Before I get on stage, I love listening to Arijit Singh’s songs—it’s like the calm before the storm. I also enjoy listening to Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla. There’s so much music to listen to these days — it is crazy.

How different is it to work on a film song versus a single?

It’s quite different. When I’m called in to sing a film song, I go, record, and leave. But when I’m working on a single, everything from choosing the lyricist to planning the recording and video is my responsibility. The approach to both is different.

Are you more attached to your singles?

No, I’m attached to both, to be honest. I become extremely attached to the songs I’m part of. And I get to be a part of it wholeheartedly. I am that kind of person who has a lot of gratitude towards the people I work with. Building these relationships takes time.

Was becoming a musician always your dream?

Yes, ever since I was a child. My mother used to recite Urdu poetry, which I sang, and to which my dad played the dholak. My parents were always interested in cultural activities. We had frequent musical gatherings at home. Throughout my childhood, I’ve seen these music parties, where people gather around and sing. That was the ambience in my house. From Delhi to Russia to Poland, I kept on soaking up music wherever I travelled. And obviously, the exposure kept on changing.

Do you create content organically, or to stay relevant on Instagram?

I approach this differently. At first, keeping up with social media felt like a chore. But now, I post organically, sharing parts of my personality that I love. I share what genuinely resonates with me — whether it’s about my gigs, dance classes, or covering my favourite songs.

‘Thukraaya Kyun’ is streaming on all major music platforms