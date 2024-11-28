Japanese Encephalitis returns to Delhi after 2011

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Wednesday reported a case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) from West Delhi after over a decade. The case has been detected in Bindapur and no further details of the case have been shared by the authorities. However, the MCD has started the containment measures.

The civic body warned that the fatality rate of this disease is high and those who survive may suffer from various degrees of brain malfunction.

“A case of Japanese Encephalitis has been reported from Bindapur area under West zone recently. Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a zoonotic viral disease which is caused by the JE virus. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of this disease is high and those who survive may suffer with various degrees of neurological sequelae. Keeping in view, the above all the DHOs and Epidemiologist are directed to intensify Vector control measures including larval source reduction and community-based initiatives including awareness campaign for prevention and control of JE,” an order issued by the Municipal Health Office read.

Previously, the virus hit the city in 2011 when 14 cases were reported in that year. This was the first time the disease was reported in the city, and investigations were carried out to determine if the cases were imported or indigenous.

The virus was also partly responsible for the 2016 Gorkhpur tragedy wherein over 60 children died in BRD Medical College. Most deaths were reported from the neonatal and encephalitis wards but were attributed to the lack of oxygen supply in the hospital.

The virus is transmitted from animals, birds, and pigs, particularly the birds belonging to the family Ardeidae, to humans by Culex mosquitoes. It may result in febrile illness of variable severity and affects the central nervous system causing severe complications, seizures and even death.