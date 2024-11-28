‘Strange’: Delhi HC slams AAP govt for refusing Centre’s health support

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed dismay over the city government’s refusal to accept financial aid under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a health scheme offering Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to underprivileged citizens.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela described the refusal as “strange,” particularly given the capital’s ongoing struggles with inadequate healthcare infrastructure and financial constraints.

“You may have differences of opinion, but you are refusing aid. None of your machines are functioning, and you don’t have the funds to fix them,” the Chief Justice remarked.

The case stems from a PIL filed by seven BJP MPs, seeking the scheme’s implementation. The petitioners argued that the refusal leaves Delhi as the only UT without access to the health coverage, forcing residents to bear heavy out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Chief Justice Manmohan was unequivocal in his criticism of the government’s stance. “I am shocked. You are refusing Rs 5 lakh for citizens in need while being virtually bankrupt. Your health minister and health secretary are not even communicating,” he said.