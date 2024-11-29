Ayushman Bharat: Delhi HC issues notice to govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has issued a notice to the AAP-led government following public interest litigation filed by seven BJP MPs from the city seeking implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital, alleging the government’s failure to act has left millions without essential healthcare coverage.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora, has linked the plea to ongoing cases related to health infrastructure in the city. The matter has been scheduled for next hearing on December 11.

Bansuri Swaraj, senior advocate and BJP MP, represented the petitioners, arguing that the Delhi government’s inaction has denied eligible beneficiaries access to health coverage of Rs 5 lakh annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

She further stressed that the scheme, already operational in 33 states and union territories, offers a vital safety net for vulnerable families but remains absent in Delhi.

The plea also noted that the government’s failure to implement the scheme violates constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 21, compromising equality and the right to life.

It further criticised the Delhi government for reneging on its 2020-2021 Budget commitment to adopt AB-PMJAY. The HC, in oral observations on Wednesday, criticised Delhi’s health infrastructure, calling it inadequate and dysfunctional.