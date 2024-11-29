Ayushman Bharat: Delhi HC issues notice to govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has issued a notice to the AAP-led government following public interest litigation filed by seven BJP MPs from the city seeking implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital, alleging the government’s failure to act has left millions without essential healthcare coverage.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora, has linked the plea to ongoing cases related to health infrastructure in the city. The matter has been scheduled for next hearing on December 11.
Bansuri Swaraj, senior advocate and BJP MP, represented the petitioners, arguing that the Delhi government’s inaction has denied eligible beneficiaries access to health coverage of Rs 5 lakh annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.
She further stressed that the scheme, already operational in 33 states and union territories, offers a vital safety net for vulnerable families but remains absent in Delhi.
The plea also noted that the government’s failure to implement the scheme violates constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 21, compromising equality and the right to life.
It further criticised the Delhi government for reneging on its 2020-2021 Budget commitment to adopt AB-PMJAY. The HC, in oral observations on Wednesday, criticised Delhi’s health infrastructure, calling it inadequate and dysfunctional.
The judges pointed to outdated and non-functional medical equipment and highlighted the severe lack of accessible diagnostic facilities such as CT scans for economically weaker sections.
Launched in September 2018, AB-PMJAY provides comprehensive hospitalisation coverage for families through a vast network of empaneled public and private healthcare providers. Funding for the centrally sponsored scheme is shared between the Centre and states/union territories, with the Centre bearing 60 per cent of the cost for regions like Delhi.
The PIL also pointed to a recent expansion of the scheme by the Prime Minister on October 29, 2024, extending health coverage to all senior citizens above 70 years, irrespective of their income.
Also in court
HC reserves order on Khedkar’s bail plea
The Delhi HC on Thursday reserved its decision on the anticipatory bail plea of dismissed IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of fraudulently claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the 2022 civil services examination.
Justice Chandra Dhari Singh announced that Khedkar’s interim protection from arrest, granted earlier, would continue until the final order.During the hearing, the counsel for both the Delhi Police and the UPSC opposed Khedkar’s bail plea.
Justice Singh, after hearing the arguments, remarked, “Judgment reserved.”The allegations against Khedkar include falsifying information to secure reservation benefits.
File response within two weeks, says court
The Delhi HC has sought the state government’s response on the plea of a sexual assault survivor seeking enhancement of interim compensation on the ground that she contracted HIV due to the crime against her.
Justice Sanjeev Narula issued the notices to the Delhi government, its Department of Women and Child Development and Delhi State Legal Service Authority. The court asked the authorities to file their responses within two weeks and posted the hearing on January 7, 2025.
The plea argued the sexual assault led to her contracting HIV, burdening her with overwhelming medical expenses, and also causing severe physical and mental trauma.