Delhi gets 70 new polling stations ahead of assembly polls, 50 removed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi election office has announced the addition of 70 new polling stations for the upcoming assembly elections. This comes as part of a rationalisation process aimed at improving accessibility and reducing congestion at high-traffic polling locations.

According to Alice Vaz, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, 53 polling stations were removed due to damaged or demolished buildings, while 123 new locations were added, resulting in a net increase of 70 polling stations across the city.

The move is in line with guidelines from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure better voter convenience and access.

“A total of 53 polling station locations were removed due to damaged or demolished buildings, while 123 new polling station locations were added. This resulted in a net increase of 70 polling station locations, ensuring better accessibility and convenience for voters across Delhi,” Vaz said in a statement.