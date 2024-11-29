Delhi govt extends EV policy till March 2025

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday announced several key decisions taken by her cabinet ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, including an extension of the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy and the reintroduction of subsidies and road tax exemptions for EV buyers.

The EV policy, which had been temporarily halted, has now been extended until March 31, 2025. In her announcement, Atishi stated that the extension was in response to the city’s ongoing air quality challenges.

The move aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and curb pollution in the capital. “At present, 12 per cent of all registered vehicles in Delhi are electric - this is the highest in the country and double the national average of 6 per cent,” said Atishi.

“In 2019-20, EVs accounted for less than 4 per cent, but by the end of FY24, this number has risen to 12 per cent. However, for the past 10 months, due to Kejriwal’s imprisonment, the EV subsidy policy was paused and no subsidies or road tax exemptions were being offered for EVs.”

“The subsidies and road tax exemptions have been reinstated for vehicles purchased on or after January 1, 2024,” the CM added. The policy extension until March 2025 will allow for continued incentives to promote cleaner transportation options in Delhi.