INTERVIEW | ‘Lack of standing committee delaying landfill clean-up’: Delhi Deputy Mayor

With assembly elections fast approaching, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun a major drive to address long-pending civic concerns, including cleanliness, landfill sites and the condition of corporation-run schools and hospitals.

Newly elected Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bharadwaj talks to Prabhat Shukla about these issues and the difficulties of running the MCD without a functioning standing committee.

What is your agenda for your term as Deputy Mayor? What are your main priorities, and how do you plan on fulfilling them?

The cleanliness of Delhi is our main agenda. We want to make Delhi a clean and beautiful city. To achieve this, both the Mayor and I are making rounds of all the zones and wards. We want to see the kind of service the corporation is providing on the ground when it comes to cleanliness.

Even the officers of the corporation have picked up the pace. Right now, the main roads in Delhi are littered with garbage, but ever since we started hitting the ground, things have started to improve.

How do official visits help in the clean-up drive, and what is the timeline for its completion?

When we hit the ground, we take municipal officials along with us. This creates a sense of urgency among them. Consequently, they are working on removing most of the Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), areas where garbage is dumped openly on the sides of the roads.

We want to ensure that when an outsider visits Delhi, they find an agreeable environment. We are visiting these areas ward by ward and are trying our best to visit all 250 wards in the city in the next three months.