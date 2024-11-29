Kejriwal tears into Centre over crime spurt in Delhi

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday released “Crime Map of Delhi”, intensifying his criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order in Delhi.
He said that although the Delhi Police is under the Home Ministry’s jurisdiction, it has “failed to fulfil its responsibilities”. He said that Amit Shah failed to provide security and said, “Where should people of Delhi turn for safety?”
While unveiling the Crime Map of Delhi, he highlighted the collapse of the city’s policing system under the BJP-led central government.
Other senior party leaders also pointed out a series of violent incidents happening close to the Home Minister’s residence such as murders, extortions, shootings, and a second bomb blast within six weeks.
They also emphasised that the current state of lawlessness has turned the capital into a “crime capital,” undermining the safety of its residents.
Kejriwal wrote on X, “The people of Delhi are already living in fear due to the rising cases of murder, extortion, and loot. Everyone has the right to live peacefully and safely in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, please wake up and fulfill your responsibility.”
Kejriwal added, “There is an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in Delhi. Women feel unsafe stepping out after 7 pm and parents worry about their daughters going outside.”
Releasing the “Crime Map of Delhi” on social media, Kejriwal wrote, “This map of Delhi shows that Amit Shah has failed to provide security even within a radius of 30 km from his home.”
Chief Minister Atishi also accused the BJP-led central government of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital.
Atishi condemned the blast, which she said was the second such incident in the last two months in the same locality. She claimed the situation indicated a larger breakdown in law enforcement and safety measures. “This is a breakdown of law and order in the national capital,’ Atishi said, referring to the similar blast near a CRPF school in the same area earlier this year.