Kejriwal tears into Centre over crime spurt in Delhi

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday released “Crime Map of Delhi”, intensifying his criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order in Delhi.

He said that although the Delhi Police is under the Home Ministry’s jurisdiction, it has “failed to fulfil its responsibilities”. He said that Amit Shah failed to provide security and said, “Where should people of Delhi turn for safety?”

While unveiling the Crime Map of Delhi, he highlighted the collapse of the city’s policing system under the BJP-led central government.

Other senior party leaders also pointed out a series of violent incidents happening close to the Home Minister’s residence such as murders, extortions, shootings, and a second bomb blast within six weeks.

They also emphasised that the current state of lawlessness has turned the capital into a “crime capital,” undermining the safety of its residents.