Man flees to Azerbaijan after double murder inside salon, held at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man involved in a brazen double murder case of southwest Delhi and subsequently fled the country on a fake passport was arrested at the Delhi Airport, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The accused Harsh, a resident of Alipur, killed two people inside a salon in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area in February.

He was allegedly motivated by suspicions that the victims were leaking information about him following which he absconded to Baku in Azerbaijan on the fake passport in June and was returning to India for another passport.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) DS Srivastav said on February 9, two men were shot dead inside a salon in Najafgarh. Sonu Tehlan and Ashish Tehlan were shot multiple times in front of other customers and salon workers.

A case was registered on the statement of eyewitness, Neeraj Tehlan.

The accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju Dahiya and Harsh. Police investigation revealed that Harsh had absconded to Baku, Azerbaijan, travelling under a fake passport prepared in the name of Pradeep Kumar.