Rewind 100 years

In an age where fashion is constantly evolving, G Venket Ram’s new project, ‘Nostalgia,’ offers a poignant look at how Indian fashion has stood the test of time.
A thoughtful and personal exploration of traditional attire through the lens of photography, the project seeks to bridge the past and present, telling the story of how fashion and identity have changed over the last century. At the heart of ‘Nostalgia’ lies a remarkable recreation of a family photograph taken in the 1920s, which Venket Ram has reinterpreted with a modern twist.
“I grew up looking through old photo albums at home. But it wasn’t until I became a photographer that I started noticing the finer details - lighting, posture, clothing - things that seemed to tell a story beyond the surface. One photograph in particular, a wedding portrait of my great-grandparents, stood out to me.
Captured in the 1920s during the British era, it felt like I was looking into a different world. It sparked an idea: what if I could recreate this image 100 years later and see how the same woman would appear in the present?” says Venket Ram, reflecting on the inspiration behind this project.
The original photograph shows Venket’s great-grandfather sitting confidently in a wooden chair, while his great-grandmother stands beside him, her posture reserved, her gaze timid. The recreated version, however, tells a completely different story. Shot in 2020 with contemporary models, it mirrors the original scene in remarkable detail but with a crucial shift - this time, the woman gazes directly at the camera with a look of self-assurance, embodying the empowered woman of today.
“The evolution of women’s roles in society is evident in this shift. Hundred years ago, women were seen as coy and reserved. Today, they are confident, independent, and assertive in every sense of the word. This transformation is captured beautifully in the change of posture and gaze between the two photographs,” Venket explains.
Venket’s work is always a reflection of his deep engagement with the world around him, and ‘Nostalgia’ is no exception. As a photographer, he is particularly attuned to the way clothing and fashion communicate a broader societal narrative. “Fashion is never just about clothes. It’s a powerful expression of cultural identity and personal stories,” he says.
“In the 1920s, my great-grandmother’s attire, though traditional in some respects, also reflected the influence of European fashion trends. Her sari, for example, wasn’t the typical Kanjeevaram but had a floral embroidery reminiscent of Chinese silk, which shows how even back then, global influences were shaping Indian fashion.”
Fast-forward to the present, and the differences are striking. Women today have more choices, more freedom, and more agency to express their personal style. “What excites me most is the confidence that women today exude. Their fashion choices are more diverse, more experimental. Women are wearing saris when they want to, but they are also experimenting with western wear, playing with fabrics, and embracing personal style in ways that were unthinkable a century ago.”
Recreating this historical moment wasn’t without its challenges, but Venket’s meticulous attention to detail ensured the authenticity of ‘Nostalgia’. He collaborated with two of India’s leading luxury brands - Amrapali for jewellery and Raw Mango for textiles - to ensure the saris and jewellery in the new photograph closely matched those worn in the original image. “Finding the exact jewellery and sari was no easy task,” Venket admits.
“The original pieces were impossible to find, but Amrapali and Raw Mango were incredibly supportive. Amrapali shared pieces from their extensive heritage collection, and with Raw Mango, we sifted through their vast selection of textiles until we found a sari that closely resembled my great-grandmother’s. Their commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship made the collaboration a perfect fit.”
The result is nothing short of striking. When placed side-by-side, the two images - one from the 1920s and one from 2020s - highlight not just the timelessness of traditional Indian fashion but also the evolution of the Indian woman.
This project is deeply personal for Venket.
“I never met my great-grandparents, but through this project, I felt a deeper connection with them. Their lives were full of stories I’ve only heard secondhand, but through the process of recreating this photograph, I got a sense of who they were,” he reflects. He used a large format camera, Horseman LX 4x5, for recreating the 1920s look. The 2020s look was captured in a 35 mm digital camera.