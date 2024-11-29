Rewind 100 years

In an age where fashion is constantly evolving, G Venket Ram’s new project, ‘Nostalgia,’ offers a poignant look at how Indian fashion has stood the test of time.

A thoughtful and personal exploration of traditional attire through the lens of photography, the project seeks to bridge the past and present, telling the story of how fashion and identity have changed over the last century. At the heart of ‘Nostalgia’ lies a remarkable recreation of a family photograph taken in the 1920s, which Venket Ram has reinterpreted with a modern twist.

“I grew up looking through old photo albums at home. But it wasn’t until I became a photographer that I started noticing the finer details - lighting, posture, clothing - things that seemed to tell a story beyond the surface. One photograph in particular, a wedding portrait of my great-grandparents, stood out to me.

Captured in the 1920s during the British era, it felt like I was looking into a different world. It sparked an idea: what if I could recreate this image 100 years later and see how the same woman would appear in the present?” says Venket Ram, reflecting on the inspiration behind this project.

The original photograph shows Venket’s great-grandfather sitting confidently in a wooden chair, while his great-grandmother stands beside him, her posture reserved, her gaze timid. The recreated version, however, tells a completely different story. Shot in 2020 with contemporary models, it mirrors the original scene in remarkable detail but with a crucial shift - this time, the woman gazes directly at the camera with a look of self-assurance, embodying the empowered woman of today.

“The evolution of women’s roles in society is evident in this shift. Hundred years ago, women were seen as coy and reserved. Today, they are confident, independent, and assertive in every sense of the word. This transformation is captured beautifully in the change of posture and gaze between the two photographs,” Venket explains.