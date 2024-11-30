AAP MLA Naresh Balyan arrested in extortion case, cops probe links with gangster Nandu

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with a year-old extortion case and alleged ties to gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu.

The arrest follows the emergence of an audio clip featuring an alleged conversation between Balyan and the notorious gangster, who is currently operating from abroad.

According to police sources, Balyan was initially detained but subsequently arrested for failing to cooperate during questioning. The Crime Branch is expected to present him before a Delhi court tomorrow, seeking his custodial remand to advance the investigation.

The controversy erupted after the BJP released an audio clip in which Balyan could be allegedly heard instructing gangster Nandu to threaten and extort money from a builder in the city.