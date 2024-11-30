Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi Court may deliver verdict in Sajjan case on December 16

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is expected to deliver its verdict on December 16 in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The case pertains to the alleged killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area during the riots that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Special Judge Kaveri BaSeweja of Rouse Avenue Court, who was scheduled to pronounce the judgment on Friday, deferred the decision stating that the judgment was not ready. The court had earlier reserved its verdict after concluding final arguments in the case.

According to the prosecution, on November 1, 1984, a large mob, armed with weapons, looted and set fire to houses of Sikhs in the Saraswati Vihar area, including the house of Jaswant Singh. The attack led to the deaths of Jaswant Singh and his son, while their property was destroyed. The mob’s actions were described as part of widespread violence targeting Sikhs in retaliation for Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

The case was initially registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station but was later handed over to a special investigation team for further inquiry. On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Sajjan Kumar, stating there was enough evidence to establish a “prima facie” case against him.

The court observed that Kumar not only participated in the violence but also allegedly led the mob that carried out the attacks. The charges against him include murder, rioting and arson.