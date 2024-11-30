Arvind Kejriwal attacked with water during padyatra in Malviya Nagar, AAP and BJP trade blame

NEW DELHI: A bus marshal attacked former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with water on Saturday during a padyatra in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

The incident occurred around 5:50 pm when Kejriwal, who was the chief guest of the rally, was shaking hands with his supporters, police said.

Visuals of the attack show security personnel and Kejriwal's supporters apprehending the assailant and beating him, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief assessed the situation.

The attacker has been identified as Ashok Jha, who is deployed at the Khanpur bus depot.

"One person, namely Ashok Jha, attempted to throw water on Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, but he was immediately caught as the police staff was in close proximity, along with ropes. The attempt was foiled, and SI Sandeep from PS Malviya Nagar nabbed the person," a statement from the police read.

The police have detained the individual, and further examination is underway to determine the reasons behind this act.

The AAP has accused the BJP of being behind the attack to discourage Kejriwal from speaking about the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the capital.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the attacker is directly connected with the BJP.