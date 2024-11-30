At 9.5 degree Celsius, Delhi records coldest morning of this season

NEW DELHI: The capital on Friday witnessed the coldest morning of the season so far, with the minimum temperature dipping to 9.5 degree Celsius, while the Air Quality Index remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 329 for the sixth consecutive day.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s official weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C, one notch below normal. This is the first time that the mercury dropped below 10°C this season.

Some other weather stations saw minimum temperatures below that recorded in Safdarjung. Ayanagar witnessed the coldest morning this season with the minimum temperature settling at 8.1°C. Lodhi Road and Pusa saw a minimum temperature of 8.6°C, while the mercury in Narela was 9.2°C. The minimum temperature was 11.6°C in Najafgarh, 11.4°C in Palam, 12°C in Ridge, 13°C in Rajghat and 13.9°C in Pitampura.

The national capital continued to battle pollution woes. Bawana (426) and Mundka (408) recorded air quality in the ‘severe’ category, while 22 stations remained in the ‘very poor’, according to ‘Sameer’ app, which provides hourly data.