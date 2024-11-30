Delhi court to sentence convicted AAP MLA on March 17

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday said that it would deliver the sentencing order against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, convicted of abetting the suicide of a 52-year-old doctor in 2020, on March 17.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who was set to hear arguments on the quantum of punishment, postponed the proceedings after being informed that Jarwal had filed an appeal against his conviction in the Delhi high court.

The appeal is scheduled to be heard by the high court on March 6. The case revolves around the death of Rajendra Singh, a doctor who died by suicide in Durga Vihar on April 18, 2020.

In a suicide note, Singh accused Jarwal of pressuring him to take his life. Subsequently, the police registered a case of extortion and abetment of suicide against the Deoli constituency MLA.

On February 28, the court found Jarwal guilty, concluding that the prosecution had successfully proven the charges. Besides abetment of suicide, Jarwal was also convicted of criminal conspiracy, extortion, and criminal intimidation.

