Delhi HC advances hearing on BJP MLAs’ petition

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Friday advanced the hearing of a plea filed by several BJP MLAs seeking a direction to table 12 pending CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution, and finance in the Delhi legislative assembly.

Justice Sanjeev Narula preponed the hearing from December 9 to December 2, following an early hearing application filed by the petitioners.

The plea, filed by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai, and Jitendra Mahajan, argued that the delay in presenting the reports undermined democratic accountability.

Advocate Anil Soni, representing the petitioners, emphasised the urgency of the matter as the Winter Session of the Delhi assembly had begun and would conclude by Dec 3. The petitioners alleged CAG reports for the financial years 2017-18 to 2021-22 remained pending with the CM.