Delhi L-G urges CM Atishi to table CAG reports

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has written to Chief Minister Atishi urging her to table CAG reports in the assembly since they have been pending for years.

Saxena expressed disappointment that the CAG reports were not included in the assembly’s agenda, despite the urgency of the matter.

The L-G noted that he had raised the issue repeatedly with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the assembly speaker.

In his letter, the L-G said, “I am writing to draw your urgent attention to the issue of non-laying of CAG reports on the floor of the legislative assembly, which is a crucial part of the constitutional framework of accountability of the government in power. Article 151 of the Constitution of India, read with Section 48 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991 and Regulation210 of the Regulations on Audit and Accounts, 2007 made under the CAG Act mandates that the LG shall cause to be laid these audit reports on the table of the legislative assembly.”

“It is unfortunate that the government of NCT of Delhi has consciously chosen not to adhere to this Constitutional norm, thereby avoiding disclosure and public scrutiny of the performance of the government.

CAG is mandated to conduct not just an exercise in plain accounting for ensuring financial propriety, but also to evaluate the efficacy of the outcome of public expenditure.

Even as the Assembly reconvenes today (Friday)- presumably for the last time before the elections, the agenda and list of businesses so far does not reflect the laying/tabling of CAG Reports pertaining to government departments. You are also personally holding the portfolio of the finance department and I am sure you are conscious of your Constitutional obligation,” the LG’s letter further added.