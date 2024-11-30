Electric with eight

All-new BMW M5, marking the seventh generation of this iconic high-performance sedan, will be offered as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit in the country.

Staying true to its heritage, the M5 continues to house the renowned S68 4.4-litre V8 engine, now paired with a hybridised powertrain for enhanced performance.

A standout feature is the M Carbon Roof, which reduces the car’s weight by over 30 kgs compared to the panoramic glass sunroof variant. This lightweight roof also lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity, accentuating the all-new M5’s sleek, low-slung profile. Part of the M Carbon exterior package, the roof is complemented by carbon-fiber mirror caps and a rear spoiler.

Alternatively, customers can opt for the panoramic glass sunroof, designed as a body-integrated module. At the rear, the signature M twin exhaust tailpipes, finished in Black Chrome, seamlessly blend into the rear apron. The car also rides on striking M light-alloy wheels, measuring 20 inches (285/40 ZR20) in the front and 21 inches (295/35 ZR21) at the rear, enhancing its dynamic stance. Braking is handled by standard M Compound brakes, with an option for advanced M Carbon ceramic brakes.

Inside, the M5 exudes sporty luxury with a newly designed M leather steering wheel, standard M multifunction seats, and the innovative BMW Curved Display. M-specific interior lighting, including ambient illumination and the BMW Interaction Bar, creates a refined atmosphere for all five passengers. The center console features a redesigned gear selector, a red start/stop button, the BMW Controller, audio roller controls, and setup-specific M buttons.

The M multifunction seats, adorned with an illuminated M5 logo, provide excellent support and multiple adjustments, making them perfect for spirited drives. An Anthracite headliner further elevates the cabin’s premium feel. For audiophiles, the standard Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, boasting 18 speakers and a 655-watt amplifier, ensures an exceptional auditory experience.

Under the hood, the M HYBRID system integrates the high-revving V8 with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor, channeling power through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and M xDrive all-wheel drive. Delivering a staggering 727 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak system torque, the hybrid setup is powered by an 18.6 kW lithium-ion battery mounted in the underbody. This enables the M5 to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h.

Priced at Rs 1.99 crore, ex-showroom.