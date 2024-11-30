Kejriwal says Delhi has turned into ‘gangster capital’, hits out at Centre

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the central government of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital.

During a discussion on the law and order situation in the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders alleged that Delhi has been transformed into the “gangster capital” of the country. The AAP chief claimed that the BJP-led central government has failed to tackle the rising crime rate in the city.

Kejriwal particularly blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deteriorating law and order situation, questioning the unchecked activities of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of running extortion rackets.

“Gang leaders like Lawrence Bishnoi are operating freely, even from prison, under the Home Minister’s watch. Is he being protected by the BJP?” Kejriwal asked, casting doubt on Shah’s commitment to public safety. He called for immediate action and warned that “if the government failed to ensure security, the people of Delhi would be forced to act.”

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoed these concerns, accusing the BJP of turning Delhi into a “shootout capital” while drawing attention to the growing issues of extortion, gang wars and rising crime rates in the city.