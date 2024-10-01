Contractual nurses say they have not received salary for three months

NEW DELHI: Over 1,000 contractual nurses employed at different hospitals under the city government have complained of “not receiving their wages for the past three months”.

Nursing associations of the affected hospitals have written to the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for disbursement of their due salary.

According to associations, the contract of these nurses expired on June 30th. However, the administration promised them extension after which they continued working at their respective hospitals.

“While their contract extension is currently under process, these nursing officers have continued to diligently perform their duties without disruption. However, their salaries for the months following the contract’s expiration have yet to be released,” the nursing association of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital said in a letter addressed to the L-G.

“Despite the uncertainty...these officers have continued to serve with commitment, and it is only fair that they receive their due compensation for the services rendered. We understand that the administration is awaiting the extension approval, but we humbly request that the salaries be released for the intervening period until the extension letter is issued.”

The Delhi Nursing Federation (DNF) said that it has requested all hospitals to clear the dues. “It’s sad that the leaders of the city government are busy campaigning in Haryana while nurses back in the state suffer due to their ignorance,” said LD, Ramchandani, secretary general, DNF.