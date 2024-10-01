Prohibitory orders imposed in Delhi for six days: Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at several places in Delhi for the next six days over the intelligence inputs that some unsocial elements may attempt to create a nuisance in the first week of October.

Under section 163 of the BNSS (formerly section 144 of CrPc), there will be a prohibition on certain things, which include assembly of five or more unauthorised persons, carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats etc., pocketing or dharnas in any public area etc.

Commissioner Sanjay Arora, through an official order, conveyed that inputs were received that multiple organisations have given calls for holding and organising various events in the nature of protests, demonstrations and campaigns in the territory of Delhi from September 30 till October 5.

“The general atmosphere in Delhi is sensitive from a law and order point of view due to various current issues like prevailing communal atmosphere in view of the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and issue of Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazaar area, politically surcharged issue of MCD Standing Committee elections and, pending declaration of results of DUSU Elections etc.,” the Commissioner said.

There will be heavy movement of VVIPs and dignitaries on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

In the order, Arora mentioned that the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana legislative assembly elections are underway, and thus, there is a need to continuously “check on movement of persons”.