Court extends Engineer Rashid’s interim bail till October 12

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case till October 12.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh of Patiala House Court instructed Rashid to surrender on October 13.

On September 10, the judge had initially granted Rashid -- who gained prominence by defeating former CM Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla -- interim bail till October 2.

Earlier, the Awami Ittehad Party chief had approached the court requesting interim bail to participate in the campaign for the J&K assembly elections, which concluded on Tuesday.

Rashid, who represents the Baramulla constituency in J&K, was granted custody parole on July 5 to take his oath of office in Parliament after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

His name surfaced during the probe by NIA into Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was nabbed for allegedly channeling funds to terrorist organizations and separatist leaders.Syed Salahuddin.