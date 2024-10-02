Drugs valued more then Rs 5500 crore seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In what is being termed as the biggest haul of drugs in recent years in the national capital, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an international drug cartel and seized the contraband whose value in the international market is estimated more than Rs 5820 Crore, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Wednesday.
While the kingpin of the drug cartel is said to be based in Dubai, the cops in the capital have arrested four key players -- Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27), Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) and Bharat Kumar Jain (48).
Pramod Singh Kushwah, Additional Commissioner of Police, said in the first week of August, input regarding an international narcotic drug cartel involved in the smuggling of cocaine from abroad in Delhi was received from an Intelligence Agency of the Central Government.
"This information was further developed meticulously by the team over 3 months. During this process, members of this cartel were identified, and their activities were kept under discreet surveillance," the Additional CP said.
On October 1, the Special Cell team received specific information about the arrival of a large consignment of drugs at a godown of one accused Tushar Goyal at Mahipalpur Delhi. The cops after receiving the information swung into action and a raiding team was formed.
The team conducted the raid at the specified premises where a big haul of cocaine and hydroponic marijuana was seized from the possession of the accused persons. Tushar had been using his publication factory as a place to store and distribute drugs.
"Tushar Goyal was the main receiver and distributor of the narco substance in India for this cartel. Himanshu and Aurangzeb Siddiqui are the main associates of Tushar Goyal," Kushwah said during a presser.
The fourth accused Bharat Kumar Jain had come to Delhi from Mumbai to receive a consignment of 15 Kg cocaine from Tushar Goyal.
Through interrogation of the accused people, it was revealed that the seized marijuana had originated from Phuket in Thailand while the rest of it had been smuggled from South America and some Middle Eastern countries. "Their interrogation is still underway and more suspects involved in the racket are being identified," the officer added.