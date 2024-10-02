Drugs valued more then Rs 5500 crore seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In what is being termed as the biggest haul of drugs in recent years in the national capital, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an international drug cartel and seized the contraband whose value in the international market is estimated more than Rs 5820 Crore, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Wednesday.

While the kingpin of the drug cartel is said to be based in Dubai, the cops in the capital have arrested four key players -- Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27), Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) and Bharat Kumar Jain (48).

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Additional Commissioner of Police, said in the first week of August, input regarding an international narcotic drug cartel involved in the smuggling of cocaine from abroad in Delhi was received from an Intelligence Agency of the Central Government.

"This information was further developed meticulously by the team over 3 months. During this process, members of this cartel were identified, and their activities were kept under discreet surveillance," the Additional CP said.