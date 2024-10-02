Education department asks Pitampura school not to expel students over unpaid fee

NEW DELHI: Following the protests by the parents outside the school, the Directorate of Education (DoE) directed the Maharaja Agrasen Model School in Pitampura not to expel students for not paying fee that was increased without the Education Department’s approval.

The department also ordered the school to withdraw notices related to the fee hike and ensure that no student suffers academically or faces mistreatment due to unpaid fee. Additionally, students expelled over the issue must be reinstated.

As per the rules set by the Delhi government, all private unaided recognised schools on government-allotted land must obtain prior approval before raising fees.

On Monday, parents of students at Maharaja Agrasen Model School, Pitampura protested against the school’s annual fee hikes outside the Old Secretariat. Parents allege that the school has been increasing fees by 18-20% each year (except in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic), despite repeated rejections from the DoE.

Parents have reported that the school has issued school leaving certificates to students in critical grades, despite some families having paid fees in accordance with the approved structure set by the department. Over 200 students, most of whom have been adhering to the valid fee structure approved by the DoE, have received legal notices from the school.

Going by the sources, the fee which was Rs 3,725 per month for the 2017-2018 academic year, has now risen to Rs 6,465 for 2024-2025. The parents claim that despite official orders from the DoE, the school continues to implement the fee hikes without facing any consequences.