‘Land law changes put city villagers in spot’

These acts were passed in the 1950s but we are still facing the consequences. This does not happen anywhere else in the country because to declare a village as urban, you will need to conduct a public hearing with the village Panchayat. But Delhi’s villages don’t have any local governance anymore.

People have been silently suffering for decades because of a lack of awareness.

What are the practical consequences of such a process? What is the current situation of these lands?

As the population has increased, agricultural land has been converted into houses, buildings and shops. Those located on the outskirts have been converted to farmhouses. So people are still managing to hold on to it. But the government still contests it as people don’t have the valid papers to prove their ownership. This also leads to a lot of corruption as officials from the revenue department and the DDA frequently threaten removal. People have to pay bribes in order to be left alone. Many are also forced to sell the land to avoid lengthy legal battles. The land is then resold at much higher rates.

What do you think is the reason why mutation has been pending for such a long time?

Land in Delhi is extremely valuable and this has led to a lot of illegalities, encroachment and corruption. There are thousands of pending court cases due to land disputes. If proper mutation and demarcation of land are conducted, we will see an end to these disputes. And although this seems like an ideal situation, many vested interests do not want this. Because there is a flourishing illegal market for real estate in Delhi.