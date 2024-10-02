The Ajrakh revolution

In a dazzling celebration of craftsmanship and modernity, designer Nitya Bajaj unveiled her highly anticipated menswear collection, Ajrakh, at the inaugural Gentlemen League’s Exclusive Men’s Collection Showcase.

This milestone marks a fresh chapter for the designer, blending the exquisite art of ajrakh resist-printing with contemporary silhouettes, tailored for the modern gentleman. As attendees reveled in the vibrant hues and intricate designs, her vision for a festive collection came to life, embodying tradition reimagined.

Transitioning from her established women’s line to men’s wear was a natural evolution for Nitya. “At Label Nitya Bajaj, we celebrate the spirited, experimental women of today,” she explains. “But often, their partners would request twinning outfits for traditional occasions.

This sparked the idea of exploring menswear within our workspace.” Thus began the journey into the world of ajrakh, as Nitya crafted a new division, NBMan, driven by a passion for Indian crafts and a desire to cater to this emerging clientele.

The collection showcases the mesmerising craft of ajrakh, which involves intricate resist dyeing and block printing techniques.

“Ajrakh is an organic and sustainable process that uses natural ingredients,” she elaborates. In this collection, Nitya introduces new geometric blocks and combines them with her signature sequin embroidery, designed to resonate with the masculinity of modern cuts. The result is a sophisticated balance of tradition and innovation, perfectly suited for festive celebrations.