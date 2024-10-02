Two held in gold heist, mastermind, businessman on run

NEW DELHI: A smooth robbery, like robbers knew everything beforehand -- this was the only clue which led to the arrest of two people who allegedly committed the brazen robbery of more than 4 kg gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh.

The accused, Tarun Bag (36) and Santu Manna (36), who were working as labourers with a goldsmith, have been apprehended.

The mastermind of the crime is a businessman of Kucha Ghasi Ram area in Chandni Chowk, who is currently absconding. So far, the cops have managed to recover only 224 grams of gold.

The incident was reported on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the victim called the police and claimed that some robbers on a two-wheeler snatched three bags, containing about 4 kgs of gold ornaments, that he was carrying.

The complainant, Kashinath Dollai, told the cops that on September 26 at 10:20 PM, he and his employee Arup Mehta had boarded an auto-rickshaw from Karol Bagh to reach Subzi Mandi Railway Station to board a train.

“The victims were being trailed since the time they boarded the auto-rickshaw,” the DCP said.

As soon as they alighted the auto-rickshaw at the station and were paying the auto fare, about four miscreants on two different scooties suddenly reached there and snatched bags. Accordingly, the police registered a case and began probing the matter.

“Within no time, the teams found out that the robbers knew eveything. The smooth manner in which the robbery was conducted indicated an insider’s role in the crime,” the DCP said. During questioning, two among the probable suspects confessed to their involvement and revealed that the crime was masterminded by a money lender of Kucha Ghasi Ram.