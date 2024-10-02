Urban villages, JJ clusters, regularised colonies can avail of power connection

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to lakhs of city residents living in areas that don’t fall under the regular land category, the Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday allowed DISCOMs to provide them with new power connections.

The areas include 105 urbanised villages, colonies regularised by MCD prior to the issuance of the Land Pooling Regulations, 2018, land allotted to landless persons under the 20 Point Program, industries situated in non-conforming industrial areas as per MPD-2021, and JJ colonies.

The DDA will allow connections on lands where government agencies have issued NoCs or where plans for development have been approved.

The move follows directions from Delhi L-G VK Saxena. Raj Niwas officials said the L-G had received representations from Delhi MPs, several MLAs, and Resident Welfare Associations in this regard.

“During L-G’s visits to such areas, this demand had been raised by people he interacted with,” they added.

“A decision had earlier been taken in June 2023, wherein no new connections were to be allowed within the development areas of 105 urbanised villages in the land pooling areas, since authorisation for new constructions in these areas were to be issued by DDA subsequent notification of sectors in these areas as per the Land Pooling Policy,” Raj Niwas officials said.