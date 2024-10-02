Why objection to Lakshmi Bai statue at Shahi Idgah Park: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, in a hearing on Tuesday, expressed confusion over the opposition to the installation of a statue of Maharani Lakshmi Bai at Shahi Idgah Park in Sadar Bazar, clarifying that the freedom fighter is not a religious figure. The court did not wish for the matter to escalate into an “unnecessary flashpoint.”

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, was addressing an appeal filed by the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee, challenging a previous order that declined to stop the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from erecting the statue.

“Why is there so much resistance? It is hard to comprehend the opposition. This isn’t a religious matter,” the court noted, encouraging the petitioners to reconsider their stance voluntarily instead of awaiting a judicial directive.

The bench postponed the case until October 4, requesting that the appellant’s counsel discuss the matter further with their client. The court stressed, “We don’t want this issue to escalate unnecessarily in the city.

Let’s avoid any forced decisions that could lead to unrest.” The counsel for the appellants acknowledged Maharani Lakshmi Bai’s national significance but pointed out that the park holds significance for certain religious observances, which was the source of concern.

During the hearing, the court also accepted the removal of objectionable statements from the appeal after the petitioners offered an unconditional apology.

Last week, the High Court directed the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee to issue an apology for making what it termed “scandalous” remarks about a recent ruling from a single judge regarding disputed land ownership. The judge had determined that the land belonged to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), not the mosque.