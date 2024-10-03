Delhi Development Agency to sell Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric variety soon

NEW DELHI: After its successful plantation on the banks of Yamuna, the Delhi Development Agency (DDA) will soon make Meghalaya’s ‘Lakadong turmeric’ available to the city residents. The agency had experimented with the non-native turmeric species at Baansera and hit an 80 per cent success rate.

The DDA officials said that they plan to replicate the plantation at other green areas of the city as well.

“The DDA, on the initiative of L-G VK Saxena, has planted Lakadong turmeric under the thick bamboo groves over 2 acres of land at Baansera, which have shown excellent growth in the last 4 months. This variety will soon be available to people of Delhi through sale by DDA,” the agency said.

Lakadong turmeric is a rare and prized variety native to the Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. It is known for its high curcumin content, which gives it a bright yellow colour, distinct aroma and earthy flavour.