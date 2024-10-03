Green tribunal orders DJB to clarify role in South Delhi pond pollution

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has notified the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in a matter relating to rising pollution in a south Delhi pond, Macchli Talab, located in Vasant Kunj.

The directive was issued during a hearing after a confusion arose over which agency would be responsible for the malfunctioning sewage treatment plant (STP) at the site.

Justice AK Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel, presiding over the case, highlighted the need for the DJB to be included as a respondent, emphasising its critical role in resolving the environmental issue. The tribunal directed the DJB to submit its response and ensure its representation before the court on a hearing scheduled on November 20.

“…In view of the environmental questions involved in the case, we consider presence of DJB to be essential for just and proper adjudication thereof,” read the order.

The case originated when the green tribunal took suo-motu cognizance of a news report, which drew attention to the pond’s deteriorating condition. The case concerns the improper functioning of a sewage treatment plant (STP) that was built to handle wastewater from surrounding areas.

Despite its construction, the STP remains non-operational, causing untreated sewage and waste to flow directly into the pond. Machli Talab, spanning five acres, is listed as one of the 1,045 water bodies under the Delhi Wetland Authority but is now filled with contaminated water and plastic waste. As per the submissions made by DDA’s counsel, an agreement between the DDA and DJB was initially in place for the STP’s upkeep, but the DJB has recently denied any involvement in the maintenance, leading to a dispute over accountability.

“…MOU was entered into between DDA and DJB whereby DJB was given two responsibilities for construction and maintenance of STP in Macchali Talab but as per communication dated 14.05.2024 sent to DPCC, DJB has claimed that the DJB has no role in the matters relating to Macchali Talab maintenance,” noted the bench.