It’s a jungle out there

Unique format

Think reality television is staged? Sood shares that the 10-episode show is as real as it gets. “Each of the contestants had to stay in the jungle for the 10 days of shooting rather than staying in lavish hotels and coming in for the task, which usually happens in many reality shows,” he reveals. And that meant facing the unpredictable weather of the forest where mornings used to be hot while nights used to get cold.

“In between, we also had heavy rains. But since the concept of the show was that one had to win a task to get the basic luxury of life like a bed with pillows and blankets, a hot shower, etc, those of the losing team had to stay outside in the jungle.

When the rains lashed, they didn’t have shelter.” Sood felt “bad” at one point, and asked the crew if the women could get umbrellas but that could not be done as that’s how they judge the survival of the fittest. “Hats off to the women who did not give up,” he says.

What he learnt

During the hosting, Sood learnt about the power of mental resilience over mere physical toughness, from women. In one task, when the contestants had to eat raw meat — from goat brains, and eyeballs to chicken feet — Sood could not imagine himself eating that.

The second most difficult task was the race to the camp where the women had to pull their luggage and run to the next base camp, trekking 10-12 km in the hilly jungle. Sood told the crew that it may not be possible for women to pack their luggage every now and then, but they exceeded his expectations.