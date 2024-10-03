Jamia Millia University awaits Vice Chancellor

NEW DELHI: Next month will be one whole year since Jamia Millia Islamia University’s Vice Chancellor (VC) completed her tenure and vacated the seat. Since then, one of the country’s central universities has been functioning without a regular Vice-Chancellor.

Perhaps it is the first time in Jamia that the University’s major post has been occupied by an interim officer for such a long time. Former VC Najma Akhtar’s tenure was over on November 12, 2023.

On November 10, two days prior to her last day, the varsity’s executive council meeting was held to discuss the potential names for the next VC.

According to a source in Jamia, “In earlier cases, the education ministry has taken a maximum of six months to appoint a regular vice chancellor but in this case when an officiating VC is running the Varsity for almost a year now is something which has not happened before.”

The source further said, “The panel was also formed long back, five names were even finalised. The process was almost complete. It was over to the education ministry to finalise the things.”

As per another source, among the five candidates shortlisted, two were from Aligarh Muslim University and one each from Kashmir University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).