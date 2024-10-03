PM Modi leads ‘shramdaan’ at school on Swachh Bharat Mission’s 10th anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission by participating in a ‘Shramdaan’ activity at NDMC’s Navyug School, Pandara Park, as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign. The PM engaged with students, joining them in cleaning activities and promoting the values of hygiene and cleanliness.

The event holds historical significance, as Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission exactly a decade ago from Valmiki Basti, also located within NDMC’s jurisdiction.

The PM praised the students for their creative displays on the 3Rs – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – and encouraged them to be future custodians of a cleaner nation. He also discussed the importance of Swachhta and participated in a yoga session with the students.

Alongside the PM’s visit, NDMC organised Shramdaan activities across the city. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj participated in cleanliness drives at Sarojini Nagar, while Minister Jitender Singh joined efforts at Nehru Park.

The campaign, which began on 17th September, culminated on Wednesday with various activities, including a sanitation vehicle rally, the transformation of 18 city blackspots, and public murals. NDMC reported the involvement of over 50,000 citizens, with 30,000 students leading the way in numerous drives, including plastic collection and ‘Waste to Art’ initiatives.