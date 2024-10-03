Services hit on Metro’s Blue Line after drone spotted on tracks

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro services were hit on the Blue Line for nearly 40 minutes on Wednesday after a drone was spotted lying on the tracks between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West metro stations, officials said.

The line runs from Dwarka Sector 21 and ends at Noida City Centre and is 56.11 kilometres long.

According to the officials, the DMRC had to regulate the service on the Blue Line from 2:50 pm to 3:29 pm. However, when the drone was removed from the tracks, the services returned to their normal operation.

During this affected period, the train services were not available between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West, the officials said.

Single-line train services were provided between Uttam Nagar East and Janakpuri West and between Uttam Nagar West and Dwarka. Train services were available on the rest of the sections of the Blue Line during this period in two loops, i.e., from Janakpuri West to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Dwarka to Dwarka Sec-21 sections, the officials said.

Normal services on the entire Blue Line resumed from 3:29 pm after security clearance, they added.