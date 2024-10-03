Sops for scrapping old vehicles

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a special scheme, under which residents can claim up to 20 per cent tax rebate on purchase of new vehicles by scrapping their old ones.

The scheme will not only bring the much-needed relief to consumers amidst inflation concerns, but also reduce the load of old polluting vehicles from the city roads, by promoting the use of less-polluting vehicles built according to modern standards.

Chief Minister Atishi has approved the new tax incentive scheme and will be notified soon, officials said.

In order to avail the benefits under the scheme, the vehicle owner has to obtain a Certificate of Deposit while scrapping his or her old vehicle at a registered scrapping facility. This certificate can be submitted during the registration of new commercial and non-commercial vehicles within three years from the date of issue to avail up to 20 per cent discount on the Motor Vehicle Tax.

The Delhi government will offer 20 per cent tax incentive on the registration of new non-transport petrol, CNG and LPG vehicles and a 15 per cent discount for diesel vehicles. Similarly, 15 per cent tax rebate will be provided on purchase of commercial petrol, CNG and LPG vehicles and 10 per cent discount for diesel vehicles.