Unani practitioner shot dead in Kalindi Kunj nursing home

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old Unani doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area in the early hours of Thursday allegedly by two persons who met him as patients, police said.

The deceased was identified as Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS). The police have arrested a suspect whose interrogation was ongoing.

DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said a PCR call was received at 1.45 am in which the caller said a doctor was shot at in a hospital. When the police reached Nima Hospital—a three-bedded facility—in Kalindi Kunj, they found a person in the doctor’s cabin in his chair with his head leaned over in a pool of blood.

The initial inquiry revealed that two boys, both aged 16-17 years, came to the nursing home around 1 am. “One of them asked to change his injured toe’s dressing,” the DCP said. The two were reportedly treated only a day back for the same injury.

Moments after they entered Dr Akhtar’s cabin, the nursing staff—Gajala Parveen and Md Kamil—heard gunfire.

“They found the doctor in his chair with blood oozing from the left side of his head. The two suspects fled,” the DCP said.

The police suspect it to be a case of “targeted killing”. “The motive is not clear as the accused is giving a different version,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed L-G VK Saxena for the “deteriorating law and order” in the city.