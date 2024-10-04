An all-in-one card to make travel seamless

NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance the travel experience for its commuters, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Thursday launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), an all-in-one card connecting the rapid metro with other modes of public transport.

The card, launched by the NCRTC in collaboration with the Airtel Payments Bank, includes debit, prepaid, and PPI-MTS (prepaid payment instruments for mass transit solutions) options.

NCRTC managing director Shalabh Goel launched the NCMC at corporation’s Delhi office, along with Airtel Payments Bank chief operating officer Ganesh Ananthanarayanan. Senior officers of both the firms were present.

As a unified payment solution, the NCMC simplify travel across various modes of transport, including metros, railways, and buses, eliminating the need for multiple tickets or cards nationwide.

Launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative, the NCMC is designed to provide a seamless platform for commuters, integrating various modes of public transport into a single, convenient system.