An all-in-one card to make travel seamless
NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance the travel experience for its commuters, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Thursday launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), an all-in-one card connecting the rapid metro with other modes of public transport.
The card, launched by the NCRTC in collaboration with the Airtel Payments Bank, includes debit, prepaid, and PPI-MTS (prepaid payment instruments for mass transit solutions) options.
NCRTC managing director Shalabh Goel launched the NCMC at corporation’s Delhi office, along with Airtel Payments Bank chief operating officer Ganesh Ananthanarayanan. Senior officers of both the firms were present.
As a unified payment solution, the NCMC simplify travel across various modes of transport, including metros, railways, and buses, eliminating the need for multiple tickets or cards nationwide.
Launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative, the NCMC is designed to provide a seamless platform for commuters, integrating various modes of public transport into a single, convenient system.
Goel said, “NCRTC’s collaboration with Airtel Payments Bank to launch Namo Bharat NCMC card marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts towards ensuring seamless connectivity across the region. With this all-in-one card, commuters can travel conveniently across India’s first RRTS (regional rapid transit system, or rapid metro) and other public transport systems, while also managing utility and retail payments. This initiative underscores our dedication to efficiently transform the daily commute, and help improve quality of life for people.”
The NCMC is equipped with tap-and-pay technology, allowing quick and secure transactions at transit terminals, retail outlets and other locations. These cards are now available at all RRTS stations, providing commuters with seamless travel on Namo Bharat trains and easy integration with other modes of public transport.
Commuters can purchase these cards from ticket windows at RRTS stations after completing KYC verification. Airtel Payments Bank offers the PPI-MTS prepaid card option. Users can also obtain the cards through the Airtel Payments Bank section on the Airtel Thanks app.
Delhi Metro and RITES tie up on metro projects
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and RITES, a leading transportation infrastructure consulting firm, have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on metro projects both in India and abroad. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both the organisa-tions in managing metro systems, marking a significant step in expanding their expertise in urban transit solutions.