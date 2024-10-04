Banking on the Rays

For Bengalis in any city, theme-based Durga Pujas are a thing. Each year during this festival, cultural committees of Delhi NCR bring back Tagore in every format— as Rabindrasangeet, plays and the recitation of his poetry. This year has been no exception.

The DLF City Durga Puja and Bengali Cultural Society (DCDP), Gurugram, however, has decided to rely on the three iconic Rays—-Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury, his son Sukumar Ray, and Sukumar Ray’s son, filmmaker, writer, polymath Satyajit Ray.

“As the name of our Society suggests, we put a lot of weight behind Bengali culture and tradition. Under the guidance of a new executive committee, we decided to do a theme based on the three Rays,” says Abir Roy, the president of DCDP.

The pandal decoration this time is based on Satyajit Ray’s timeless classic Sonar Kella—a detective novel Ray wrote and later adapted for the screen based on his famous sleuth Feluda. “There will be cutouts and posters of the film as well as his other works in the pandal,” he says.

A Ray sampler

Feluda aside, the cultural lineup of DCDP is based on this concept of the three Rays. Apart from Quizzical 2024, a quiz competition that will focus on some details of the Ray clan, (October 8), the Society’s children will perform some of the limericks from Abol Tabol, Sukumar Ray’s famous compendium of nonsense literature on October 10.