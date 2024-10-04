Banking on the Rays

For Bengalis in any city, theme-based Durga Pujas are a thing. Each year during this festival, cultural committees of Delhi NCR bring back Tagore in every format— as Rabindrasangeet, plays and the recitation of his poetry. This year has been no exception.
The DLF City Durga Puja and Bengali Cultural Society (DCDP), Gurugram, however, has decided to rely on the three iconic Rays—-Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury, his son Sukumar Ray, and Sukumar Ray’s son, filmmaker, writer, polymath Satyajit Ray.
“As the name of our Society suggests, we put a lot of weight behind Bengali culture and tradition. Under the guidance of a new executive committee, we decided to do a theme based on the three Rays,” says Abir Roy, the president of DCDP.
The pandal decoration this time is based on Satyajit Ray’s timeless classic Sonar Kella—a detective novel Ray wrote and later adapted for the screen based on his famous sleuth Feluda. “There will be cutouts and posters of the film as well as his other works in the pandal,” he says.
A Ray sampler
Feluda aside, the cultural lineup of DCDP is based on this concept of the three Rays. Apart from Quizzical 2024, a quiz competition that will focus on some details of the Ray clan, (October 8), the Society’s children will perform some of the limericks from Abol Tabol, Sukumar Ray’s famous compendium of nonsense literature on October 10.
A recreation of Satyajit Ray’s famous film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, based on a folktale anthologised by his grandfather, will also be staged.
“It is important to introduce the Rays through cultural programmes to the younger generation so that they can be part of this. We have tried a mix. There are programmes based on in-house performances and we are bringing in performers from outside. The recreation of Abol Tabol and Goopy-Bagha will be done in-house. We also have a programme called ‘Bangla Bioscope: A Journey Through Bangla Cinema’ by Anondodhoni, the in-house musical troupe, which traces the rich legacy of Bengali cinema with a special emphasis on Satyajit Ray,” says Roy.
Deep focus
The emphasis on the Ray theme is not limited to this Durga Puja. All festivities and cultural programmes will revolve around the theme of paying tribute to the three legends and the cultural traditions of Bengal all through the year, says Roy.
Most puja committees debate whether to keep to tradition or go with a new theme or trend. DCDP, in its 33rd year, has come up with a blend of tradition and culture. “The decor and the cultural lineup are based on a particular theme. However, the rituals will follow the traditional way. Hence, it amalgamates the two existing components of Durga Puja,” says Roy.