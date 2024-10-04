Delhi Airport to run air trains between terminals

NEW DELHI: In the next four years, passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will experience an engineering marvel that will be the first in India.

By 2028, the Delhi airport will start running an Automated People Mover (APM), commonly referred to as an air train, to carry passengers between the terminals of its vast complex.

According to the airport officials, the project is expected to revolutionise how passengers navigate the airport’s vast expanse.

Much like air trains seen in global hubs such as those in Dubai, New York and Hong Kong, Delhi’s APM will be designed to provide fast, efficient and sustainable transfers between airport terminals, they added.

With planes taxiing above on elevated taxiways, passengers will be ferried between terminals below the taxiways via air trains, providing seamless transit across key airport hubs. The APM will pass directly under the elevated taxiway, blending effortlessly with the flow of vehicles and aircraft, marking a feat never before seen at any Indian airport.

This innovative transport solution will span a 7.7 km route, linking Terminal 1 with Terminals 2 and 3, while also stopping at Aerocity and Cargo City.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has floated a tender for this project.