Delhi HC summons top officials over pending tech upgrades in district courts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance), Government of NCT of Delhi to be personally present before the court and explain their position over its failure to implement long-overdue technology upgrades in district courts of the national capital.

The court has sharply reprimanded the Delhi government for its failure to install crucial Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment in the city’s district courts despite multiple court orders. It further emphasized that technology, especially in the judicial system, risks becoming outdated rapidly, making these delays unacceptable.

“…In our system of governance, such conduct by the bureaucracy cannot be countenanced,” observed the bench. The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, reviewed the latest status report filed by the Delhi government, which revealed that despite clear directions from both the court and the Chief Minister/ Minister (Law), officials in the Planning and Finance Departments had failed to take up the matter “in the right earnest”.

Therefore, in a final attempt to expedite the matter, the court ordered, “However, in the event, the needful is not done by the officials of Planning Department and Finance Department of the respondent/Government of NCT of Delhi within two weeks, we direct the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance), Government of NCT of Delhi to be personally present before this Court on the next date of hearing and explain their position”.

The case has been scheduled for further hearing on October 24. The matter stems from a petition filed during COVID-19 period by Anil Kumar Hajelay, arguing in favour of hybrid hearings as a means of improved judicial access.

Vide previous orders, the Court mandated immediate administrative, financial and other necessary approvals for installation of ICT equipment’s in 691 Courts of Delhi District Courts as per the preliminary estimate given by PWD contemplating an expense of Rs 387,03,19,388.