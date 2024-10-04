Gopal Rai inaugurates bio-decomposer initiative

NEW DELHI: In an effort to address the issue of stubble burning and lower the pollution levels in the national capital during winter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated the use of a bio-decomposer mixture in Palla village in Narela.

Rai said the Delhi government will spray the bio-decomposer on over 5,000 acres of farmland to help mitigate winter pollution. To ensure effective implementation, 11 teams have been formed to carry out the spraying process across the designated areas, he added.

The bio-decomposer helps break down stubble, preventing farmers from resorting to burning crop residue, a significant contributor to seasonal pollution.

In a post on X, AAP shared the initiative’s progress, stating, “Another effective step... Today minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the spraying of bio de-composer mixture for decomposing stubble.”

As per the statement, the government has simplified the process for farmers to avail free bio-decomposer spraying by requiring only a form submission, with 841 farmers already participating. Rai emphasised that stubble burning is a major contributor to winter pollution and noted that bio-decomposer spraying, which was successful last year, has been reinitiated.

The initiative, part of the government’s 21-point winter action plan, also improves soil fertility. Rai highlighted that Delhi has seen a 34.6% reduction in pollution since 2016, with fewer polluted days. The bio-decomposer powder, sourced from the Pusa Institute, will be sprayed under government’s supervision.